Man Group plc Sells 11,076 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,076 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.13% of SI-BONE worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in SI-BONE by 20.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 150,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 25,103 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,252,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 24,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 685,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,568,000 after purchasing an additional 456,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $22.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $754.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.41. SI-BONE, Inc. has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $37.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a current ratio of 12.75.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 58.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

SIBN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SI-BONE from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

In other SI-BONE news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $43,584.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $47,267.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,768 shares of company stock worth $427,168. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN).

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.