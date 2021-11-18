Man Group plc Sells 11,076 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,076 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.13% of SI-BONE worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,379,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,870,000 after purchasing an additional 132,231 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,507,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,430,000 after purchasing an additional 104,692 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,408,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,052,000 after purchasing an additional 58,783 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 704,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

SIBN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SI-BONE from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $43,584.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $47,267.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,768 shares of company stock worth $427,168. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $22.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.99. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a current ratio of 12.75. The firm has a market cap of $754.86 million, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 58.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

