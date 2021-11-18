Man Group plc Reduces Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 68.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,477 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,232 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 10.4% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,134,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 9.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 31.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 874,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,322,000 after buying an additional 207,100 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 19.3% in the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 6,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 197,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,262,000 after buying an additional 15,751 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 stock opened at $165.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.51 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.06.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $203.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total transaction of $619,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 550 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total transaction of $104,406.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,557,517.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,082 shares of company stock worth $6,900,583 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

