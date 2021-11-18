Man Group plc Purchases 50,842 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Man Group plc boosted its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 207.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,376 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 50,842 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Umpqua in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Umpqua by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Umpqua by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Umpqua by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Umpqua in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $20.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.30. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $22.03.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.66 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. Umpqua’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Umpqua currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.