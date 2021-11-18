Man Group plc Purchases 10,150 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Man Group plc boosted its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 51.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 71,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $37.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $44.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 86.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

