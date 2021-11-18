Man Group plc Grows Position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE)

Man Group plc raised its position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE) by 201.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,164 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.95% of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 39,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period.

EPHE stock opened at $32.69 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Philippines ETF has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $33.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.38.

