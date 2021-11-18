Man Group plc Grows Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,140 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in ABM Industries by 121.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 21,077 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in ABM Industries by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 374,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,088,000 after acquiring an additional 16,009 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ABM Industries by 4,591.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ABM Industries by 2,498.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 618,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,555,000 after acquiring an additional 594,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in ABM Industries by 20.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

In other news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $119,029.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,600 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $74,016.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $47.70 on Thursday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $36.31 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 35.51%.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

