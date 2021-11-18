Man Group plc Buys 25,622 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Man Group plc raised its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 67.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,743 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 25,622 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 433.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,250 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HAL opened at $22.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.27. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 2.75. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.30.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

