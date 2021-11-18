Man Group plc Buys 1,187 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Essential Utilities by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 460,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,037,000 after purchasing an additional 86,067 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Essential Utilities by 530.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 176,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 148,117 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 379.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 89,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 71,199 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 29.6% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 34,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $47.36 on Thursday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.11 and a 1 year high of $51.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.08 and its 200 day moving average is $47.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.56.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2682 per share. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.64%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

In other Essential Utilities news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

