Man Group plc Boosts Stock Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Man Group plc grew its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,140 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $47.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average of $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $36.31 and a one year high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.51%.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $139,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $74,016.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

