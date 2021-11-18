Maison Luxe Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) Short Interest Update

Maison Luxe Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the October 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Maison Luxe stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,368. Maison Luxe has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13.
Maison Luxe Company Profile
