Maison Luxe Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) Short Interest Update

Maison Luxe Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the October 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Maison Luxe stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,368. Maison Luxe has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13.

Maison Luxe Company Profile

Maison Luxe, Inc engages in the delivery of digital video and television content via the Internet. It operates the Clikia App, which includes the interconnected Clikia.com website and Clikia TV.The company was founded on June 20, 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, NJ.

