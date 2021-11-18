MahaDAO 24 Hour Volume Hits $608,081.00 (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 18th. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $3.41 or 0.00005874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MahaDAO has a market cap of $8.40 million and approximately $608,081.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded down 27.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00067800 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00069407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.40 or 0.00090153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,156.57 or 1.00063779 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,044.35 or 0.06958688 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,461,704 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

