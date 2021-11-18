MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Raised to C$28.50 at Raymond James

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$28.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a C$21.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MAG Silver has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.00.

Shares of MAG opened at C$25.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 329.74. The company has a current ratio of 95.70, a quick ratio of 94.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.15. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of C$17.88 and a 1-year high of C$31.21.

In other news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 10,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.18, for a total value of C$260,757.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,229,649.72.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

