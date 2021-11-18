MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Given New C$28.50 Price Target at Raymond James

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$28.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

MAG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MAG Silver currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.64.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.75 and a beta of 1.12. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in MAG Silver by 1.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in MAG Silver by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in MAG Silver by 3.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in MAG Silver by 3.1% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in MAG Silver by 4.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

