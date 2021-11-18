M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,391 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of M/I Homes worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MHO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 284.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MHO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush raised M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE:MHO opened at $60.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 0.85. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.22 and a 12 month high of $74.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.00.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.44). M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $904.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

