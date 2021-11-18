LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $656.32

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €656.32 ($772.14) and traded as high as €724.30 ($852.12). LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne shares last traded at €720.80 ($848.00), with a volume of 433,662 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a €734.00 ($863.53) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €785.00 ($923.53) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €725.00 ($852.94) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €775.00 ($911.76) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €709.83 ($835.10).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €659.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of €657.50.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

