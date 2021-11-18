Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Given New $12.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) had its price objective decreased by analysts at B. Riley from $14.50 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Luna Innovations stock opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $295.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.20 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76. Luna Innovations has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 2.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Luna Innovations will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 40,162.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the second quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 336.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Luna Innovations during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Luna Innovations by 455.3% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.