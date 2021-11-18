Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Short Interest Update

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 81.2% from the October 14th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Lumina Gold stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 31,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,762. Lumina Gold has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Lumina Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

