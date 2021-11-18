Lua Token (LUA) Market Cap Reaches $5.03 Million

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Lua Token has a total market capitalization of $5.03 million and $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lua Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lua Token has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00046319 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.45 or 0.00215538 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00083608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

About Lua Token

Lua Token is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. Lua Token’s official message board is medium.com/luaswap . The official website for Lua Token is luaswap.org/# . Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Token Coin Trading

