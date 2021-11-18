LPL Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 244.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 30.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 604.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 40.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

ECOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $27.34 on Thursday. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $29.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.54 million, a PE ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.75.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.54 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

