LPL Financial LLC Takes Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,079,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,676,000 after purchasing an additional 56,481 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,456,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,039,000 after acquiring an additional 11,003 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $10,894,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WABC opened at $57.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.87. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.66. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $52.44 and a one year high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $54.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.57 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 40.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WABC. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

