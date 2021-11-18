LPL Financial LLC Takes $314,000 Position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQS)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 13,202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLQS opened at $41.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average of $38.45. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $26.92.

