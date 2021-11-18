LPL Financial LLC Invests $323,000 in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CURO Group by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CURO Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 90,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,584,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 213,001 shares of company stock worth $3,728,120 in the last three months. Company insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CURO Group stock opened at $19.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market cap of $771.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.77. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $20.81.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 11.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. CURO Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.26%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CURO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CURO Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

