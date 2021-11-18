LPL Financial LLC Has $335,000 Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $162.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -64.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $137.66 and a 1-year high of $185.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.60.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.64) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently -56.92%.

A number of research firms have commented on RNR. TheStreet lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $166.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.86.

In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP Ian D. Branagan purchased 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $495,119.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $201,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 23,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,065. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

