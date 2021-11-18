LPL Financial LLC Acquires 13,965 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $174,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 48.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,944,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,741,000 after acquiring an additional 637,300 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 60.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,617,000 after acquiring an additional 527,067 shares during the last quarter.

IRWD stock opened at $12.17 on Thursday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average is $12.60.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 128.30% and a return on equity of 64.78%. The company had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRWD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

