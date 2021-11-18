Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $285.00 at Robert W. Baird

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wedbush cut Lowe’s Companies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $229.55.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $245.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $255.22. The company has a market cap of $170.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.84.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 89,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after buying an additional 13,183 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,666,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 207,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,021,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

