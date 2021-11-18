Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $284.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $217.00 to $284.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $246.20. 184,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,730,156. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.84. The company has a market capitalization of $170.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $255.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 41.9% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.