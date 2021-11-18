Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $210.00 to $260.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.14.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $245.73 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $255.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.84. The firm has a market cap of $170.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,769,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

