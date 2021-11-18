Lotto (LOTTO) Achieves Market Cap of $35.41 Million

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded up 24.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. During the last week, Lotto has traded down 67.5% against the dollar. One Lotto coin can now be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lotto has a market cap of $35.41 million and approximately $3,490.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lotto alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $230.30 or 0.00379277 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000416 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Lotto Profile

Lotto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.