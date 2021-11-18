Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 12,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 140,062 shares.The stock last traded at $9.94 and had previously closed at $9.93.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 192.3% in the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 379,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 249,990 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $1,058,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $5,504,000. Institutional investors own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

