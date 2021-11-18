LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Barclays

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) had its target price cut by Barclays from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

LOGC has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LogicBio Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.01.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.79% and a negative net margin of 964.74%. Analysts predict that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 8,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

