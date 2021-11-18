Lobe Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTSIF) Short Interest Down 76.2% in October

Lobe Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTSIF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a drop of 76.2% from the October 14th total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GTSIF opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07. Lobe Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.22.

About Lobe Sciences

Lobe Sciences Ltd., a technology and services company, provides real estate, financial, management, intellectual property, and branding support for development of transformational medicine in the United States. The company intends to develop psilocybin-based therapeutics for the treatment of mild traumatic brain injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder and devices for the efficient application of medications.

