Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from C$35.00 to C$46.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. 149,629 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,620,564 shares.The stock last traded at $34.74 and had previously closed at $32.92.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LAC. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 335.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 13.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average is $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 56.73 and a current ratio of 56.73.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

