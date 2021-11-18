Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidates include OpRegen, OPC1 and VAC2 which are in clinical stage. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as BioTime Inc., is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $401.17 million, a P/E ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.58, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 339.99%. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LCTX. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.