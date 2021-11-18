Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.02 EPS

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $3.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 6,157.81% and a negative return on equity of 457.84%.

Liminal BioSciences stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 79,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,337. Liminal BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07. The company has a market cap of $47.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) by 468.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Liminal BioSciences were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

