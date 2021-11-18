Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.170-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.26 million.

Limelight Networks stock opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. Limelight Networks has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $5.61.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLNW. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Limelight Networks currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLNW. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 20,728 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 42,361 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 32,141 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Limelight Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

