LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.830-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $225 million-$235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225 million.

Shares of LFVN opened at $7.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $101.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.35. LifeVantage has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.39.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. LifeVantage had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 37.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LifeVantage will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 16.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of LifeVantage by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of LifeVantage by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LifeVantage by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 38,399 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LifeVantage by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. 40.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

