LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.830-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $225 million-$235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225 million.
Shares of LFVN opened at $7.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $101.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.35. LifeVantage has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.39.
LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. LifeVantage had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 37.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LifeVantage will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.
LifeVantage Company Profile
LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.
