LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Position Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 732,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,920 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in LifeMD were worth $8,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LFMD. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in LifeMD by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in LifeMD during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. 22.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LifeMD alerts:

In other news, insider Corey Deutsch acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $29,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 117,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,535.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Happy David Walters acquired 41,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $299,801.43. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,148,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,450,993.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 52,097 shares of company stock valued at $378,497. Insiders own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LFMD. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LifeMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of LifeMD stock opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18. LifeMD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $33.02.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.65) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LifeMD, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD).

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.