Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Serco Group (LON:SRP)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on the stock.

SRP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.12) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.12) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 174.14 ($2.28).

Get Serco Group alerts:

LON:SRP opened at GBX 134.80 ($1.76) on Monday. Serco Group has a 1 year low of GBX 112.30 ($1.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 148.10 ($1.93). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 132.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 136.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 5.69.

In other news, insider Rupert Soames sold 232,734 shares of Serco Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76), for a total transaction of £314,190.90 ($410,492.42).

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.