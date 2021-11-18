Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.64

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.64 and traded as high as $9.01. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 1,293,327 shares changing hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2.30 to $1.15 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. 11.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

