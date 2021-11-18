Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LXP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE LXP traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.34. 1,545,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,191. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.16.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $83.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.23 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 99.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

