Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the October 14th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

FINMY traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.66. 1,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,655. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Leonardo has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $4.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.98.

FINMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leonardo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

