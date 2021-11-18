Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.84

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.84 and traded as high as $33.43. Leatt shares last traded at $32.55, with a volume of 8,361 shares.

The company has a market cap of $178.11 million, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.04.

About Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT)

Leatt Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing, and distribution of personal protective equipment. It focuses in the personal protective equipment for motor sports and leisure activities, including riders of motorcycles, bicycles, snowmobiles, and ATVs. The company was founded by Christopher James Leatt on March 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Durbanville, South Africa.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Leatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.