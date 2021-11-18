Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $24.84

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.84 and traded as high as $33.43. Leatt shares last traded at $32.55, with a volume of 8,361 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $178.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.76.

About Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT)

Leatt Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing, and distribution of personal protective equipment. It focuses in the personal protective equipment for motor sports and leisure activities, including riders of motorcycles, bicycles, snowmobiles, and ATVs. The company was founded by Christopher James Leatt on March 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Durbanville, South Africa.

