Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,985 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 3.9% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,957,598. The company has a market cap of $286.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

