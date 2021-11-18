Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Lowers Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for 1.4% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 97,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 10,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.55. 70,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,444,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.36.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.