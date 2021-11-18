Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Has $488,000 Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 151,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $2,211,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.08.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $82.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,396,403. The firm has a market cap of $208.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

