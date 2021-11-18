Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Sells $85,035.60 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $85,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stephen Douglass also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

On Sunday, November 14th, Stephen Douglass sold 903 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $74,461.38.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Stephen Douglass sold 2,495 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $158,706.95.

On Saturday, September 4th, Stephen Douglass sold 34,516 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $2,176,924.12.

LSCC opened at $82.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.40. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $37.38 and a one year high of $85.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $131.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 525.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 44,638 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,933,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,857,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.