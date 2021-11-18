Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Lannett posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.80). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lannett.

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Lannett had a negative net margin of 83.58% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of LCI stock opened at $1.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Lannett has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lannett (LCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.