Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $116.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.79. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52-week low of $75.27 and a 52-week high of $123.92.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $476.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.95 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 108.40%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

